Texas Tech softball drops opener to No. 1 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech (19-17, 2-5) fell to top-ranked Oklahoma (34-0, 4-0) by a score of 11-0 in five innings on Friday night at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders kept the game within reach through four innings, limiting the damage of the powerful Sooner bats until a six-run fifth inning put things out of reach.

Erna Carlin started off strong in the circle, striking out Tiare Jennings to open the game and forcing a pop out for two quick outs, but a pair of walks and hit-by-pitches brought in one run to make it 1-0 in the first.

Two more Oklahoma runs came across in the second as the NCAA all-time home run leader Jocelyn Alo belted her first home run of the night, a two-run shot to center to make it 3-0.

Solo home runs from Grace Lyons and Alo in the third and fourth innings gave the Sooners a 5-0 advantage after four.

Oklahoma plated six runs in the fifth, three coming off home runs and one on an infield single to blow things open.

The Red Raiders were unable to push any runs across in the bottom half of the inning to extend the game, falling 11-0 in five.

Carlin (6-3) pitched 4.1 innings, giving up six runs on five hits, striking out three. Morgan Hornback entered in relief in the top of the fifth, allowing five runs on four hits and Ranci Willis finished the game in the circle facing two batters to end the inning.

Carson Armijo and Abbie Orrick tallied hits, as the Red Raiders managed just three base runners in the game off Oklahoma ace Jordy Bahl.

Alo went 3-for-3 with three home runs and Lyons went 2-for-2 with a couple of solo home runs for the Sooners. Jennings also recorded a three-run homer in the fifth.

NOTABLES

Abbie Orrick recorded her team-leading 10th double in the second inning. The Red Raiders rank in the top 35 in the country in doubles this season with 51, after having 44 total in 2021.

The Red Raiders have given up four or more home runs in six games this season, five of those six games have come in Big 12 play. The six home runs given up against Oklahoma match the season-high from Oklahoma State on March 27.

Peyton Blythe robbed the Sooners of another home run in the third inning, reaching over the wall in center field to take away a shot from Taylon Snow. It was the third time this season the Red Raider outfielders have robbed a home run.

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders are back on Saturday at 2 p.m. for game two of the series. Saturday’s game is Military Appreciation Day and fans will receive foam softballs at the gates while supplies last.

