Texas Tech softball drops series to No. 1 Oklahoma

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech (19-18, 2-6) dropped game two and the series to No. 1 Oklahoma (35-0, 5-0) 11-0 in five innings Saturday at Rocky Johnson Field.

Oklahoma pitcher and national ERA leader, Hope Trautwein, held the Red Raiders to one hit and six total base runners while the Sooners belted four home runs against Tech pitchers.

After giving up a lead-off walk, Olivia Rains retired the next three batters for a scoreless first inning.

The Sooners got on the board as Grace Lyons homered for the 16th time this season to start the second inning. Rains was able to limit the damage to one run, picking up back-to-back strikeouts and a foul out to end the inning.

Oklahoma added to their lead the next inning with a solo home run from Kenzie Hansen and an RBI single from Riley Boone to make it 3-0.

The Red Raiders had scoring chances in both the second and third innings, getting a couple of runners on base, but were unable to push anything across. Abbie Orrick tallied a two-out walk and Molly Grumbo singled to put runners on the corners in the second, but a strikeout would end the inning. A couple of walks put Red Raiders on base in the third, but a ground out squashed the threat.

A five-run fourth inning put Oklahoma ahead 8-0. A two-run home run and a three-RBI double plated the runs in the inning. The Sooners made it 11-0 in the fifth off a pinch-hit three-run home run from Grace Green.

Despite putting the lead-off runner on base in the bottom of the fifth, the Red Raiders could not put up any runs to extend the game past five.

Rains (0-5) pitched 3.0 innings in just her second start of the season. She allowed five runs on five hits while walking three and striking out a pair. Kendall Fritz entered in relief in the fourth inning, pitching the final two frames giving up six runs, three earned, on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Trautwein (10-0) pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout for the Sooners, walking four and striking out seven to improve to a 0.11 ERA on the season.

NOTABLES

Abbie Orrick drew a season-high two walks in the game, just her eighth all season. The Red Raiders four walks are the second most allowed by the Sooners this season and the most given up by Trautwein this season.

The Red Raiders were shutout in back-to-back games at home for the first time this season. Tech is 13-5 at home this season and has only been shut out twice (both against Oklahoma) at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders are averaging 5.2 runs per game at home and were averaging 5.9 runs per game at home heading into the series.

Olivia Rains and Kendall Fritz each did something rare in the game, striking out Oklahoma’s Jana Johns and Alyssa Brito. Rains got Johns swinging on a change up and Fritz sat Brito down each for just the ninth time this season. In Friday’s game, Erna Carlin had an even more rare feat, striking out Tiare Jennings for just the fifth time this season in over 90 at bats.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech and Oklahoma wrap up the series Sunday at noon at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders look to avoid the sweep and pick up their first win over the Sooners in 10 years.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.