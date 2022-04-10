No. 4 Red Raiders sweep Kansas State, scoring three runs in the bottom of the 9th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking for the series sweep, the 4th ranked Red Raiders needed some last inning heroics to sweep Kansas State 7-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Tech trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the 9th. Zac Vooletich led off with a solo home run to make it 6-5. Cole Stillwell singled up the middle and Jace Jung hit the walk-off two run shot to give Tech the win.

Tech had 15 hits on the day.

Tech moves to 27-8 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders are 18-1 at home.

Tech now begins a six game road stretch. Tech will play Oklahoma Tuesday in a single non-conference game at Hodgetown in Amarillo.

The Red Raiders then visit TCU for three Easter Weekend in a Thursday through Saturday series.

Then they visit New Mexico for two starting Monday April 18.

