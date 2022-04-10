Local Listings
No. 4 Red Raiders sweep Kansas State, scoring three runs in the bottom of the 9th

Looking for the series sweep, the 4th ranked Red Raiders needed some last inning heroics to sweep Kansas State 7-6 on Sunday afternoon.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking for the series sweep, the 4th ranked Red Raiders needed some last inning heroics to sweep Kansas State 7-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Tech trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the 9th. Zac Vooletich led off with a solo home run to make it 6-5. Cole Stillwell singled up the middle and Jace Jung hit the walk-off two run shot to give Tech the win.

Tech had 15 hits on the day.

Tech moves to 27-8 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders are 18-1 at home.

Tech now begins a six game road stretch. Tech will play Oklahoma Tuesday in a single non-conference game at Hodgetown in Amarillo.

The Red Raiders then visit TCU for three Easter Weekend in a Thursday through Saturday series.

Then they visit New Mexico for two starting Monday April 18.

