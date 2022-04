LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning.

LPD was called to the 1100 block of 58th St. just before 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing related to a domestic incident.

One person was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story.

