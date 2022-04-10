Local Listings
Two seriously injured in single-vehicle crash; all traffic at 58th and University blocked off

A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.
A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in the intersection of 58th St. and University Ave.

Police were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic in both directions on University is being diverted. Avoid the area.

LPD is investigating the crash.

LPD provided this statement Sunday morning:

LPD’s MCIU is on scene at 58th and University following a single-vehicle collision. Officers responded to the scene at 8:55 a.m. Two people were transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

All of University at 58th Street is currently closed. Southbound lanes are being diverted to a semi-access road, while northbound lanes are being diverted to 59th Street.

We’re asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

