Two seriously injured in single-vehicle crash; all traffic at 58th and University blocked off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in the intersection of 58th St. and University Ave.

Police were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

Traffic in both directions on University is being diverted. Avoid the area.

LPD is investigating the crash.

LPD provided this statement Sunday morning:

LPD’s MCIU is on scene at 58th and University following a single-vehicle collision. Officers responded to the scene at 8:55 a.m. Two people were transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

All of University at 58th Street is currently closed. Southbound lanes are being diverted to a semi-access road, while northbound lanes are being diverted to 59th Street.

We’re asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.