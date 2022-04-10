Two seriously injured in single-vehicle crash; all traffic at 58th and University blocked off
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in the intersection of 58th St. and University Ave.
Police were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Traffic in both directions on University is being diverted. Avoid the area.
LPD is investigating the crash.
LPD provided this statement Sunday morning:
LPD’s MCIU is on scene at 58th and University following a single-vehicle collision. Officers responded to the scene at 8:55 a.m. Two people were transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
All of University at 58th Street is currently closed. Southbound lanes are being diverted to a semi-access road, while northbound lanes are being diverted to 59th Street.
We’re asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.