South Plains Boy Scouts earn Seach & Rescue merit badges at Mahon Park

By Aric Mitchell
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Boy Scouts of America hosted their annual Camporee at Mahon Park on Saturday. This year’s activity was to earn their Search and Rescue Merit Badge.

“Our volunteers are working with Texas Tech ROTC and Lubbock Fire and Rescue to teach scouts the elements that go into a search and rescue mission. They will become familiar with the incident command system, discuss the Universal Transverse Mercator, learn and prepare for different hazards and at the end of the day, scouts will plan and execute a hasty search,” Event Chairman Robert Causer said.

Every scout went through different training at stations to help them earn their merit badge.

“The Search and Rescue Merit Badge is difficult for scouts and Individual troops to work on and complete on their own due to the time and resources required. Camporee will give our scouts the opportunity to earn a merit badge that could otherwise be difficult to earn,” Scout Executive Nathan Baie said.

The South Plains Council serves over 1,000 families in 20 Counties across the South Plains through Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring.

For more information about their programs or to get involved, please visit www.southplainscouncil.org.

