Texas Tech softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 1 Oklahoma (36-0, 6-0) completed the series sweep of Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7) with a 21-0 win in game three Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders gave up 21 runs on 19 hits, including seven home runs to the top-ranked offense in the country. Tech was held without a hit in the ball game, as just one Red Raider reached base.

The Sooners came out of the gates swinging, with six runs in the first inning to take the early lead. Two home runs, three doubles and a single accounted for the runs.

Oklahoma then posted a seven spot in the second inning with a trio of home runs and a two RBI single.

Tech held Oklahoma to one run in the third and two runs in the fourth, but the Sooners held a 16-0 advantage after four.

Back-to-back home runs in the fifth, a grand slam and a solo shot, sealed the deal for the Sooners highest margin of victory this season, 21-0.

Tech used five pitchers in the loss with Erna Carlin (6-4) credited for the loss in the circle. Ranci Willis and Morgan Hornback each went 1.2 innings while Maddie Kuehl pitched 1.0 innings. Carlin and Olivia Rains each managed a third of an inning of work.

Payton Jackson was the lone Red Raider to reach base when she drew a walk in the fourth inning off Oklahoma reliever Nicole May.

NOTABLES

Erna Carlin struck out Tiare Jennings for the second time this weekend, becoming the only pitcher this season to strike out Jennings twice. Coming into the series Jennings was ranked 32nd in the country in toughest to strike out with just four strikeouts in 88 at bats.

The seven home runs allowed by the Red Raider pitchers tied for the most in program history. The last time Tech allowed seven home runs in a game was April 22, 2011, against Texas.

Tech allowed a program-high 21 runs in the game, breaking the previous program high of 20 that also came against the Sooners last season.

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State in a three-game series starting Thursday, April 14 through Saturday, April 16.

