Warm and breezy to finish the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another Red Flag Warning is in effect across the entire South Plains as winds will remain breezy and dry conditions persist.

No burn day today (KCBD)

A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Winds breezy from the west will remain so around 20-25 mph through the afternoon. A couple of stronger gusts are possible. No burning today. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon with highs about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Beginning the day with sunny skies but expect some increasing clouds this afternoon.

Sunday planner (KCBD)

Overnight tonight a weak cold front will push through. This will switch our winds to the north leaving us about 10 degrees cooler Monday. A high of 83 degrees in Lubbock with sunny skies. Winds will be a touch lighter tomorrow but still on the breezier side.

Enjoy the breezy winds now because Tuesday will be even worse. Winds sustained between 25-25 mph with gusts upwards of 45 mph possible. This is as our next system moves in bringing a cold front through by Wednesday. Unfortunately at this time it looks like a dry front so no precipitation accompanying it. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s to lower 70s with strong winds continuing Wednesday.

