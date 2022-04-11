1 injured in crash involving motorcycle near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was reported to have moderate injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road.

Traffic is being diverted from the access roads.

Two wreckers have been called to clear the scene of the crash.

There is no word on how the crash happened or the names of those involved.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.