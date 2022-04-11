Local Listings
Big Spring woman killed in crash in Andrews County

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Andrews County.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Big Spring woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Andrews County early Sunday morning.

According to Texas DPS, Hayley Chapman, 38, was pronounced deceased on scene after a pickup truck traveling west on SH 176 veered into the eastbound lane, hit an International truck, spun and hit an F-350. Chapman was a passenger in the F-350.

The driver of the pickup truck and the F-350 were both transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with serious injures. The third driver of the International truck was not injured.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

