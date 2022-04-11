Body of missing Midland man found

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -The body of Nathaniel Machuca has been found near Texas Highway 349.

Last week, CBS7 reported that Midland Police were looking for help in the search for Machuca.

On April 11, 2022, at around 1:00 pm Midland Police Department Officers were called to an area close to TX-349 in Midland about a deceased man. The man was identified as Nathaniel Machuca, 25 years old, of Midland.

The cause of death is unknown. Midland Police arer investigating if foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been requested and the investigation is ongoing.

