City offices will be closed for Good Friday

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Monday, April 18.(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock offices will be closed Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday.

Certain City facilities and operations will also have adjusted hours over the holiday weekend. Normal operations will resume Monday, April 18.

Residential Trash Collection

  • Thursday and Friday’s residential trash collection will be picked up on Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14.

Recycling/Landfill Operations

  • City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling Centers will be closed Saturday, April 16.
  • West Texas Regional Disposal Facility will close at noon on Friday, April 15, and normal operations will resume on Monday, April 18.
  • Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed Friday, April 15. Normal operations will resume Monday, April 18.

Libraries

  • All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Friday and Easter Sunday, April 17. However, libraries will be open for regular hours on Saturday, April 16.

Community Centers

  • The adult meal program will not be offered on Friday, April 15, but will resume normally on Monday, April 18.

Cultural Facilities

  • The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and the Garden & Arts Center will be closed Friday, April 15, and Sunday, April 17.
  • The Buddy Holly Center and Silent Wings Museum will be open Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will resume regular hours and operations on Monday, April 18.
  • The Garden & Arts Center will have regular operating hours on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

