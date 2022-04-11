Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Codes neighborhood deployment in Carter Coffey area

Codes neighborhood deployment in Carter Coffey neighborhood
Codes neighborhood deployment in Carter Coffey neighborhood(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Carter Coffey neighborhood on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The boundaries of this exercise will be East Ursuline Street, North MLK Jr.  Boulevard, North Loop 289, and North Ash Avenue. A field office will be set up at the corner of East Queens and North Ash Avenue at the Emmanuel Baptist Church to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services.

A roll-off container will also be available for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to:

  • Junked Vehicles,
  • Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish,
  • Substandard Housing,
  • Zoning. 

Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 2800 block of 43rd Street on...
1 dead, suspect charged with murder after Sunday morning stabbing
A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.
One killed, one seriously injured in Sunday single-vehicle crash at University & 58th
One person was seriously injured after a single-vehicle wreck at 50th St. and Indiana Ave.
One dead in single-vehicle crash in central Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after a car caught fire in a single vehicle wreck.
1 dead after North Lubbock crash
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse

Latest News

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. Certain...
City offices will be closed for Good Friday
The DQ brand is celebrating their 75th anniversary in Texas and DQ restaurants in Texas are...
Texas Dairy Queens celebrating 75 years with 75 cent cones
KCBD Noon Notebook - LCT Presents Pipeline
KCBD Noon Notebook - LCT Presents Pipeline
The Boy Scouts of America hosted their annual Camporee at Mahon Park on Saturday. This year's...
South Plains Boy Scouts earn Search & Rescue merit badges at Mahon Park