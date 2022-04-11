Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dangerous fire-weather conditions

By Steve Divine
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry, warm, and breezy to windy weather will keep the grassland fire danger high to dangerous this week across the KCBD viewing area as well as West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

In this on-going drought, with the wind, dry air, and relatively warm temperatures, fires may ignite easily, spread extremely quickly, and be very difficult to contain. Refrain from outdoor burning and other activities that may involve sparks or open flames. Be watchful for potential spark points, such as tow chains which might drag on pavement. Don’t drive vehicles over dry grass - the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass.

Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. It won't be as warm as yesterday, but highs will still...
Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. It won't be as warm as yesterday, but highs will still be about six or seven degrees above the average for the date.(KCBD First Alert)

Breezy and cool this morning under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy and warm this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. It won’t be as warm as yesterday, but highs will still be about six or seven degrees above the average for the date.

Tonight will be fair, breezy, and chilly. Low temperatures will be similar to this morning’s, ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

One of our windiest days in a while will be tomorrow, Tuesday. I expect sustained wind speeds to increase to 30 to 40 mph, with gusts near 60 mph. It will be a mostly sunny day, but I do anticipate a dusty sky. The blowing dust may result in areas of very low visibility. Drive to conditions.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the low 80s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 90s in the southeast.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 2800 block of 43rd Street on...
1 dead, suspect charged with murder after Sunday morning stabbing
A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.
2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash at University & 58th
One person is seriously injured after a car caught fire in a single vehicle wreck.
1 dead after North Lubbock crash
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Apr. 10
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Apr. 10
No burn day today
Warm and breezy to finish the weekend
Windcast today
Fire danger for the next several days
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Apr. 9