First Alert Weather Day Tuesday, increased fire danger on the South Plains

By John Robison
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Increasing fire danger means a First Alert Weather Day for the Lubbock and surrounding areas tomorrow.

Winds will increase by mid to late afternoon Tuesday, along with temperatures returning to the upper 80s and continued drought conditions creating critical fire danger for all of the South Plains.

Winds may top 55 mph in the central and northern South Plains with speeds at the highest in the 3-8 pm time period.

That will combine with maximum daytime heating with most communities in the 85-90 degree range Tuesday afternoon.

Humidity levels will remain very low due to the dry southwesterly winds which will begin the day and continue until a cold front arrives early Wednesday morning.

Winds will be slightly lower on Wednesday, along with afternoon temps but the fire danger will remain high in many communities through the day.

Pleasant weather will return Thursday and into the Easter weekend.

