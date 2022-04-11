Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lane Closure on MLK Jr. Boulevard and East 50th Street on Tuesday

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the City of Lubbock Water Department will close several lanes of traffic at East 50th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard to replace a broken water valve.

Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow down or stop as needed during this construction. Weather permitting. work should be finished the same afternoon.

The City encourages drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution while driving through the construction zone.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Lubbock police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 2800 block of 43rd Street on...
1 dead, suspect charged with murder after Sunday morning stabbing
A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.
One killed, one seriously injured in Sunday single-vehicle crash at University & 58th
One person was seriously injured after a single-vehicle wreck at 50th St. and Indiana Ave.
One dead in single-vehicle crash in central Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after a car caught fire in a single vehicle wreck.
1 dead after North Lubbock crash
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse

Latest News

1 injured in crash involving motorcycle near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Rd.
1 injured in crash involving motorcycle near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Rd.
TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture
TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture to kick off statewide work zone safety campaign
Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.
1 dead in crash on Ave. A
KCBD News at 6 - 46th Ave A crash
KCBD News at 6 - 46th Ave A crash