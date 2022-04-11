Suspect pulled knife, demanded keys to car from Clement Hall parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is in jail after Texas Tech police say he stole a car on campus Sunday morning.

Officers say the car was taken from the Clement Residence Hall parking lot. They say the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the keys to the vehicle, then got in and drove toward 19th Street.

Campus police worked with Lubbock police to investigate. The suspect was found and arrested later that morning.

