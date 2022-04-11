Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Dairy Queens celebrating 75 years with 75 cent cones

The DQ brand is celebrating their 75th anniversary in Texas and DQ restaurants in Texas are...
The DQ brand is celebrating their 75th anniversary in Texas and DQ restaurants in Texas are turning back the clock by offering a small cone at only 75 cents through Sunday, April 24.(Texas Dairy Queens’ Council)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Remember the good old days when you could get a delicious DQ® Chocolate Dipped Cone filled with creamy vanilla soft serve for less than a buck? The DQ brand is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Texas and DQ restaurants in Texas are turning back the clock by offering a small cone at only 75 cents through Sunday, April 24.

Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with that crunchy chocolatey coating. It’s beloved by everybody. Fans also can try the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a light purple, fruity cereal explosion of flavor.

Why not live large and enjoy both? After all, they’re just 75 cents each for a limited time.

And the trademarked cone curl on top of the cone? Always and forever.

For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been the friendly, go-to gathering spots where fans enjoyed delicious treats and eats and forged countless fond memories. And with nearly 600 Texas locations offering a uniquely Texas-centric hot food menu that reflects the Lone Star State’s grand spirit, celebrating has never been easier.

Mark your calendars: This limited-time offer on 75 cent small cones runs through Sunday, April 24th.  You don’t want to miss this one, trust us.

Fans also can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary. Whatever the story, DQ restaurants in Texas want to hear it.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council.

Most Read

Lubbock police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 2800 block of 43rd Street on...
1 dead, suspect charged with murder after Sunday morning stabbing
A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.
2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash at University & 58th
One person is seriously injured after a car caught fire in a single vehicle wreck.
1 dead after North Lubbock crash
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth

Latest News

The Boy Scouts of America hosted their annual Camporee at Mahon Park on Saturday. This year's...
South Plains Boy Scouts earn Search & Rescue merit badges at Mahon Park
TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture
TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture to kick off statewide work zone safety campaign
WBU Student recognized for math research
WBU student recognized for work on Magic Squares
SPFB to host annual Hunger Heroes Luncheon
SPFB will host the annual “Hunger Heroes” luncheon