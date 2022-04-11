Texas Dairy Queens celebrating 75 years with 75 cent cones

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Remember the good old days when you could get a delicious DQ® Chocolate Dipped Cone filled with creamy vanilla soft serve for less than a buck? The DQ brand is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Texas and DQ restaurants in Texas are turning back the clock by offering a small cone at only 75 cents through Sunday, April 24.

Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with that crunchy chocolatey coating. It’s beloved by everybody. Fans also can try the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a light purple, fruity cereal explosion of flavor.

Why not live large and enjoy both? After all, they’re just 75 cents each for a limited time.

And the trademarked cone curl on top of the cone? Always and forever.

For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been the friendly, go-to gathering spots where fans enjoyed delicious treats and eats and forged countless fond memories. And with nearly 600 Texas locations offering a uniquely Texas-centric hot food menu that reflects the Lone Star State’s grand spirit, celebrating has never been easier.

Mark your calendars: This limited-time offer on 75 cent small cones runs through Sunday, April 24th. You don’t want to miss this one, trust us.

Fans also can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary. Whatever the story, DQ restaurants in Texas want to hear it.

