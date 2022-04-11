United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honor three Lubbock area teachers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread® announced the March winners of the tenth annual Teachers On The Rise program.

Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains, explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above and beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to the winners from March: Maria Gregory of Jose Ramirez Elementary (LISD), Jenee Jones of the Rise Academy (Charter School), and Lenzi Hart of Shallowater High School (Shallowater ISD).

United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honored Lenzi Hart of Shallowater High School as one of three Teachers on the Rise for March (Courtesy)

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, Corporate Engagement Director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honored Jenee Jones of Rise Academy as one of three Teachers on the Rise for March (Courtesy)

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

United Supermarkets & Mrs Baird’s Bread honored Maria Gregory of Jose Ramirez Elementary (LISD) as one of three Teachers on the Rise for March (Courtesy)

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

