Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another customer, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a woman who they said assaulted a Sonic employee and another customer because her food order took too long.

Tulsa police said Stacy Minihan was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for trafficking meth.

According to police, officers were called to a Sonic on Saturday night for reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators found that when the carhop delivered Minihan’s food, she became very upset because the order took too long.

When the employee tried to explain that the restaurant was short-staffed, Minihan got out of her car, slapped the food out of the carhop’s hands and punched the carhop in the chest, witnesses told police.

Police said that when another witness followed Minihan to get her license plate number, Minihan pulled over, got out of her car and shot the witness in the face with a pepper ball gun. The victim was also hit several times and was bleeding from their head.

Officers said Minihan then drove to a nearby gas station where she was stopped by police and arrested. Police seized the pepper ball gun, nearly 30 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 2800 block of 43rd Street on...
1 dead, suspect charged with murder after Sunday morning stabbing
A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.
One killed, one seriously injured in Sunday single-vehicle crash at University & 58th
One person is seriously injured after a car caught fire in a single vehicle wreck.
1 dead after North Lubbock crash
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man now facing pending charges related to hoax device found at the Ector County Courthouse
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
LIVE: Biden remarks on gun violence regulations
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
A single-vehicle wreck at University Ave. and 58th St. has blocked off all traffic in the area.
One killed, one seriously injured in Sunday single-vehicle crash at University & 58th