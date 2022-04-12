Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire north of Reese at Research Blvd. and Ursuline St.
Evacuations ordered for residents north of Reese Center
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire in Southwest Lubbock.
Fire crews respond to house fire in Southwest Lubbock, one person transported for smoke inhalation
Milwaukee Ave closed due to structure fire in south Lubbock
Milwaukee Ave closed due to structure fire in south Lubbock
Plainview Fire Department Logo.
Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover
Grass fire smoke obscuring visibility near I-27, Plainview recommending voluntary evacuations
Grass fire contained, City says, Plainview lifts evacuations but residents still urged to avoid area

Latest News

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty...
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
FILE - The company logo is displayed on one of the doors of a delivery van for Amazon on...
Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Civics class, community service for voting fraud suspects