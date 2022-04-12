Local Listings
Alcove Farms will host local vendors at weekday farmers market

1st Farmers Market at Alcove Farms
1st Farmers Market at Alcove Farms(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock families are invited to shop for locally grown and produced foods. Alcove Farms will host its first Farmers Market tomorrow, April 12, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 7919 4th Street.

1st Farmers Market at Alcove Farms
1st Farmers Market at Alcove Farms(Courtesy)

The market will have a weekly occurrence and includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, and vendors providing locally grown or produced foods.

“We are excited to introduce the Farmers Market at Alcove Farms,” said Amos Green, farm manager. “We welcome the community to bring out their lawn chairs and spend the evening enjoying all our Farmers Market has to offer!”

In their first week, the Farmers Market at Alcove Farms will host the following local vendors and food trucks:

  • Ethan’s Earthly Edibles
  • Spicy Flour Salsa Shop
  • Plain Jane’s Pies
  • Texas Country Produce
  • Pete’s Curbside Grill
  • Siam Foodie Café
  • Alcove Farms

The event is open to the public. For more information, click here.

