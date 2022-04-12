Alcove Farms will host local vendors at weekday farmers market

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock families are invited to shop for locally grown and produced foods. Alcove Farms will host its first Farmers Market tomorrow, April 12, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 7919 4th Street.

1st Farmers Market at Alcove Farms (Courtesy)

The market will have a weekly occurrence and includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, and vendors providing locally grown or produced foods.

“We are excited to introduce the Farmers Market at Alcove Farms,” said Amos Green, farm manager. “We welcome the community to bring out their lawn chairs and spend the evening enjoying all our Farmers Market has to offer!”

In their first week, the Farmers Market at Alcove Farms will host the following local vendors and food trucks:

Ethan’s Earthly Edibles

Spicy Flour Salsa Shop

Plain Jane’s Pies

Texas Country Produce

Pete’s Curbside Grill

Siam Foodie Café

Alcove Farms

The event is open to the public. For more information, click here.

