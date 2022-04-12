Be a part of the Cinco de Mayo parade!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Los Hermanos Familia has welcomed about 110 floats and participants since 2014. Since then, it’s drawn a crowd of almost 7,000 on Broadway Street. This promotes cultural awareness, art, and engages the community.

Recently, they announced the 2022 theme: “!Que Dulce es la Vida - How Sweet is Life!”

Participants are encouraged to decorate their float in a sweet theme rich in color and life as well as urged to toss some candy to spectators!

Christy Martinez-Garcia, Parade Chair said “This year we are urging schools and organizations and families to share the richness of their existence, their history, and prepare floats that are rich in color. By especially showcasing the contributions of our Mexican American and Hispanic community, we promote their contributions.”

The Hispanic community encourages veterans, family members, role models, schools, athletes, marching bands, small and corporate businesses, etc. to be included.

The parade will take place Saturday, May 7. Set up begins at 9:00 a.m. and the startup is at 10:00 a.m. Participants must check-in and enter through Ave V

The route the parade will follow this year begins at First Baptist Church on Broadway and Avenue U, moves east on Broadway to Avenue M, then north on Ave. M to Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot.

The 2022 chair is Christy Martinez-Garcia.

To register your group, business or family to be a part of the 2022 Cinco de Mayo Parade, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.