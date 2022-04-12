Fire crews respond to house fire in Southwest Lubbock, one person transported for smoke inhalation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a 2-alarm fire in Southwest Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 6000 block of 76th Street. According to LFR, the fire spread to a property on 75th Street across the alley, and was extinguished quickly while crews continued responding to the initial home.

LFR says one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

LFR also reported four adults and two children were displaced by the fire, which was discovered by an occupant of the residence.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has classified the cause of the fire as “undetermined.”

The South Plains is under a red flag warning into Wednesday afternoon. The already high grassland fire danger across the South Plains, as well as West Texas and eastern New Mexico, will increase to critical. A grass fire was also reported near Plainview Tuesday that blocked visibility on the roadways near I-27.

