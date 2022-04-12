Local Listings
Gerber baby contest helps nonprofit

By Karin McCay
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The search is on for the newest Gerber baby. But this year’s contest is more important than ever, healthwise.

Until Thursday, April 14th, Gerber is taking your nominations. All you do is submit a photo or video of your cute little smiling baby.

If your baby’s face is chosen, he or she will be featured on the baby food company’s social media channels and ad campaigns all year.

That’s nice...but there is also money involved.

The winner gets $25,000!

And here’s what is different this year.

For the first time, Gerber will match the prize with a donation to the March of Dimes since its mission is to ensure that every baby is healthy.

By the way, this contest is not all about the face. Gerber says they’re looking for a baby with a lot of personality.

Good luck! You can click here for the official rules for the 2022 Gerber baby contest.

