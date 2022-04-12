Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Potato

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Potato, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pitbull.

Staff says she is the sweetest girl who loves attention. She likes her playgroup with other dogs. Potato is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

