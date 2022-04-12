Local Wrestlers return home from Reno Worlds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Out at ReZults Wrestling Academy in Lubbock Monday evening, two great grapplers returned home with trophies from the Reno Worlds.

Arriving in style, Luke Lucero from Trinity Christian won the Gold Medal and captured a rare Trinity Award.

7th grader Tessa Urias from Mackenzie Middle School finished third to earn a trophy.

KCBD Sports was proud to be there for the Happy Homecoming!

