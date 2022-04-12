Lubbock attorneys urge caution as New Mexico legalizes recreational marijuana use

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a New Mexico law legalizing the sale of recreational cannabis went into effect at the start of April, and Lubbock criminal defense attorneys are warning about the consequences still in effect for possessing the drug in Texas.

Business is already budding at dispensaries in Clovis and Tucumcari, New Mexico. Criminal defense attorney Kris Espino says it is inevitable people will try to bring the drug back to the South Plains.

“They tend to be college kids, or people in their twenties,” he said. “In all honesty, I think the vast majority of them have no idea how serious what they’re doing is. You run the risk of being 21, 22 years old, and a convicted felon.”

Last year, the New Mexico legislature paved the way for people 21 and older to buy two ounces of cannabis or its equivalent in other forms. In Texas, that is a Class B misdemeanor.

Criminal defense attorney Stephen Hamilton said the repercussions are even harsher if someone is in possession of a THC-infused substance. He says things like edibles and liquid THC do not fall under Texas’ marijuana statute. They fall under the Controlled Substances Act, which means if a person has a bag of edible gummies, they are not charged for the THC percentage, but for the weight of the entire bag.

“Now, that person is looking at a second-degree felony in Texas with the possibility of a minimum two-year prison sentence, up to 20 years in prison,” Hamilton said.

Espino said people may not realize how serious the issue is.

“That liquid THC pen that you have that you might think you can pass off as a vape, or whatever it is, that’s a walking felony,” Espino said.

Even if people do the drugs legally in New Mexico, Hamilton warns a drug test from an employer could end in getting fired. He says being a marijuana user could affect the ability to own a gun, too. It could make someone part of an excluded class in the eyes of the law: an addict.

“That federal background check is very specific. If you’re a user of marijuana, then you can be excluded. So, when you try to purchase that gun, if you say ‘no I’m not a user,’ then that can be a false statement under federal law, which is up to a five-year sentence,” Hamilton said.

Even if someone is not charged with a felony, Espino says the consequences add up.

“You’re in handcuffs. You’re spending at least a night in jail. You’re spending, Lord knows, how much on the bonding company. You’re hiring somebody like me to represent you. It’s already right there before you’re even officially charged. Those are some pretty serious consequences you’re looking at.”

DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures said there will not be more patrols on the roads to New Mexico specifically for this reason, but troopers will continue to enforce the law. Hamilton warns troopers may start asking more questions, though. Espino says they know what to look for, and they will pull over young people, people traveling in groups, or tell-tale bumper stickers.

“Then they start asking, ‘where are you coming from?’ and ‘Have you been in Colorado?’ or now we’re going to hear ‘Have you been to New Mexico?’ and ‘Do you use it? Do you have it? Come on, you know I’m going to find it. Just make it easy on you. go ahead and tell me where it is,’ that type of thing,” Hamilton said.

Espino also warns not to bring any marijuana or THC products into Texas on an airplane.

“Even if it’s legal in New Mexico, even if it’s legal in Colorado, it isn’t legal under the laws of the United States government, either. So, you’ve also got the feds out there, as well,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.