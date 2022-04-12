South Carolina park ‘consistently’ being used for illegal sexual activity, police say

Local Listings
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities said they are investigating illegal sexual activity that is occurring “consistently” at a park in South Carolina.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said his agency has received numerous complaints about people having sex at Pelham Mill Park in Greer, South Carolina.

The incidents have occurred in the parking lot, in the woods and even out in the open, according to the sheriff. Despite arrests, the activity has continued, WHNS reports.

Innocent bystanders including children have witnessed the activity, according to the sheriff.

Pelham Mill Park
Pelham Mill Park(FOX Carolina News)

“Under no circumstance should a young child or community member who is trying to enjoy a peaceful day at a park have to be exposed to this sort of activity,” Lewis said. “We are continuing our efforts to patrol the area and to identify those who are blatantly exposing themselves and engaging in illegal sexual activity, but we also need the community’s help with reporting this suspicious behavior.”

Anyone who witnesses this activity is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

“More importantly, I want to speak to the people who are committing these acts and simply let them know that we are familiar with the apps you use to engage in this activity, we know your intentions, and to stop,” Lewis said. “There are appropriate places to engage in adult activities, and a public place is not that area. We must think about others when we act, and I ask the community to be considerate of one another and especially our youth.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

