Suspect in Cabaret shooting indicted, charged with murder

51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left one dead.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Grand Jury has charged a Lubbock man with murder in the March fatal shooting of 28-year-old Joseph Burks.

Kennon Charles Shaw, 51, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of murder. He was arrested in Austin after deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office found Burks, a male employee of the Angelwitch Cabaret near Highway 87, around 1:50 a.m. on March 9, with a single gunshot wound.

Burks was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. Police obtained surveillance video showing the suspect firing a gun at Burks, before leaving the club in a vehicle with another male. Police say the suspect in the video was matched to a booking photo of Shaw, and found the vehicle matching the video at Shaw’s address.

Shaw was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Austin six days after he was identified by LPD. He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

