Tahoka Freshman helps Lady Dogs win District Track Title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tahoka Freshman Grace Reglin opened many eyes at the District Track Meet, winning 5 Gold Medals to help the Lady Dogs win the District Track Title.

Grace won the Long Jump, High Jump & 200M plus and was part of the 4x100 relay & 4x200 relay Championship teams.

The Tahoka Lady Dogs won the District Track Championship for the first time in a long time.

Grace thanked her coaches and teammates and credited her dance background for her quick track success.

Tahoka heads to the Area Meet this week.

