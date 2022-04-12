Local Listings
Tahoka Freshman helps Lady Dogs win District Track Title

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tahoka Freshman Grace Reglin opened many eyes at the District Track Meet, winning 5 Gold Medals to help the Lady Dogs win the District Track Title.

Grace won the Long Jump, High Jump & 200M plus and was part of the 4x100 relay & 4x200 relay Championship teams.

The Tahoka Lady Dogs won the District Track Championship for the first time in a long time.

Grace thanked her coaches and teammates and credited her dance background for her quick track success.

Tahoka heads to the Area Meet this week.

