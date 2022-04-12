Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire north of Reese at Research Blvd. and Ursuline St.
Evacuations ordered for residents north of Reese Center
Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a house fire in Southwest Lubbock.
Fire crews respond to house fire in Southwest Lubbock, one person transported for smoke inhalation
Milwaukee Ave closed due to structure fire in south Lubbock
Milwaukee Ave closed due to structure fire in south Lubbock
Plainview Fire Department Logo.
Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover
Grass fire smoke obscuring visibility near I-27, Plainview recommending voluntary evacuations
Grass fire contained, City says, Plainview lifts evacuations but residents still urged to avoid area

Latest News

2022 elections
What you need to know for May 7, 2022 Municipal Election
People wait outside the Bexar County Elections Department in San Antonio to drop off their...
More than 12% of mail-in ballots were rejected in Texas under new GOP voting rules, final tally shows
Mayor Dan Pope was emotional at times as he spoke to the crowd during his final State of the...
Mayor Pope acknowledges National Social Work month
David Glasheen and Carl Tepper are in a Republican primary runoff for Texas House District 84
Glasheen, Tepper begin Republican primary runoff race for State Representative District 84
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary