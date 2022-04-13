Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A father in Oklahoma ran over his 2-year-old son, killing him, in a situation police deemed a tragic accident.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.

Investigators said that the family arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck in front of their home. The mother and the toddler got out of the truck and began walking toward the house.

The father then pulled the truck into the driveway and “felt a bump,” police said. He got out of the truck and found out that the 2-year-old had ran back toward the truck and had been run over with the right rear wheel.

Police said the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and he died overnight.

Police said this is a “tragic situation for everyone involved” and that no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plainview Fire Department Logo.
Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover
Several people were injured, one seriously hurt after an overnight crash in West Lubbock.
Jaws of life used in fatal overnight crash in West Lubbock, two seriously injured
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate
Motorcyclist identified in Saturday fatal Lubbock County crash
Graphic
TRAFFIC: Western portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway now reopened, LPD says

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
As Russia loses key ship, Zelenskyy praises nation’s resolve
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire
Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out after he was shot and killed by a police officer in Grand...
GRAPHIC: Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out following officer-involved shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty