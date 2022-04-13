KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stalin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stalin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old Shepherd mix.

Staff says Stalin loves people and loves to play. He gets along well with other dogs. Stalin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

