KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stalin

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stalin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old Shepherd mix.

Staff says Stalin loves people and loves to play. He gets along well with other dogs. Stalin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Potato

