LCU announces Excellence in Teaching award winners

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) School of Education, in partnership with The Knowledge Center, Inc., announced the winners of their annual distinguished educators award from the Lubbock area. Leslie Wint of Ralls ISD and Angie Gunter from Idalou ISD were given the LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching at the annual reception, selected from among eight finalists.

The award is presented annually to remarkable educators in recognition of their diligent efforts in educating tomorrow’s generations and as encouragement for the tangible impact they make through the long hours and dedicated commitment to their students. World events in recent years have made the need to appreciate and encourage teachers more evident.

Mark Griffin, President and CEO of The Rip Griffin Companies, addressed attendees at the reception on Tuesday evening, which was sponsored by HEB. The LCU School of Education then announced Wint and Gunter as the recipients of the Lubbock Christian University Award for Excellence in Teaching for 2022, which was accompanied by a $1,000 prize, as determined by a community panel. Each other finalist also received $100 and an engraved brass teacher handbell.

Dr. Sam Ayers, Director of Graduate Education for LCU, shared, “It is a privilege to be associated with the teaching profession and to have the opportunity to recognize Lubbock area educators who represent the best in teaching and learning.”

Leslie Wint, of Ralls ISD, earned a bachelor’s degree at Texas Tech University and two master’s degrees from Lubbock Christian University in elementary education and educational leadership, and she is currently completing a doctorate in educational psychology from Texas Tech University. She began her teaching career as a third-grade teacher at North Elementary School in Lamesa ISD, before serving as a fifth-grade math teacher and elementary principal at Wilson ISD. Leslie taught Kindergarten, second, fourth, and fifth grades at Crestview in Frenship ISD, and currently serves as an instructional coach, testing coordinator, and assistant principal at Ralls Elementary School. Leslie served as a mentor teacher in Lamesa, and a turnaround teacher in Wilson. She currently creates six-week assessments for the elementary and assessments for the middle and high school EOCs.

Her principal, Amy Feaster, shared, “Since joining Ralls ISD, Leslie Wint has been nothing short of amazing. She has spent countless hours researching and modeling best practices for teachers in her role as an instructional coach as well as revamping and improving quality assessments campus wide. Her positive, optimistic, and relational nature together with her productivity, drive, and competitiveness enables her to thrive as an educator. Whether teaching a class, coaching teachers, modeling instruction for colleagues, pulling students for small group intervention, serving as a TEA data-fellow, or leading PLCs/professional learning—Leslie’s impact is evident. She embodies what it means to be an outstanding educator and is a premier example of a leader, mentor, and advocate for this noble profession.”

Angie Gunter, of Idalou ISD, earned a bachelor’s degree in math at Texas Tech University. She has spent her entire professional teaching career at Idalou ISD where she has taught seventh- and eighth-grade math, Algebra 1, Algebra 2, and Precalculus, and serves as the UIL Math Coach. Since 2009, Angie’s UIL Math teams have captured ten District Championships, three Regional Championships, two top-three individual State finishers, one top-three team finish, and two individual State Champions. Angie also serves as an educational consultant presenting math workshops at the Region 17 Education Service Center and other venues. She has been recognized as a NASA Middle School Aerospace Scholar and received the Helen Medley Outstanding Mathematics Teacher Award from the Texas Tech Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

The other finalists for the 2022 Lubbock Christian University Award for Excellence in Teaching are: Micaela Brown – Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Daniel Heberly – Lubbock ISD, Julie O’Neal –Lorenzo ISD, Jody Rowland – Roosevelt ISD, Teresa Shires – Shallowater ISD, Zachariah Vega –Frenship ISD.

