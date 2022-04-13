Local Listings
Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say

Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach...
Benjamine Brown was arrested for the shooting of Boots the dog, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
JUPITER, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man who they say shot and injured a dog, leaving the animal for dead.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Boots the dog was shot in the face at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on Friday. He suffered a fractured lower jaw, causing several of his teeth to be knocked out.

Boots was taken to an emergency vet where he is currently recovering.

The investigation led police to Benjamine Brown, who they say surrendered Wednesday without incident.

Brown was arrested and booked into Palm Beach County Jail.

Police said Boots will be adopted once he is fully healed.

Anyone else with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

