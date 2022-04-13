Local Listings
Motorcyclist identified in Saturday fatal Lubbock County crash

(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver killed in a crash on MLK, Jr. Blvd and 98th Street, early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m., at the intersection of County Road 2500 (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd), and County Road 7200 (98th street).

DPS states 41-year-old Fabian Alonzo, of Lubbock, was driving north on MLK, Jr. Blvd, approaching 98th Street. Another driver in a 2017 Jaguar was driving east on 98th Street and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Alonzo, who was knocked off his motorcycle, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, where he later died. According to DPS, he was not wearing a helmet.

