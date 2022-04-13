Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview’s Fire Captain has died after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Hale County.

According to the city, James Hart, 37, served the fire department for 16 years.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on U.S. 70, just west of Plainview. According to DPS officials, Hart lost control of his vehicle and overcorrected causing it to rollover.

He died at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of City of Plainview Fire Department member Captain James Harrison Hart,” City Manager Jeffrey Snyder said. “Our employees are the most valuable part of our organization and to lose an employee is to lose a family member. We ask for continued prayers for his family and city staff as we grieve this loss.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

