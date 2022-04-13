Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Western portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway now reopened, LPD says

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police say the situation has been peacefully resolved and traffic will reopen soon.

**From Lubbock Police Department**

Due to an ongoing police situation in the area, the Marsha Sharp Freeway is currently shut down in both directions between Milwaukee & West Loop 289.

We’re asking the public to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plainview Fire Department Logo.
Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover
Several people were injured, one seriously hurt after an overnight crash in West Lubbock.
Jaws of life used in fatal overnight crash in West Lubbock, two seriously injured
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate
Motorcyclist identified in Saturday fatal Lubbock County crash

Latest News

Jeannie Quinn was last seen with Rick Don Henderson in Abilene
No case filed, 4 years after body of Levelland’s Jeannie Quinn found in Abilene
Wayland Baptist University
WBU Lubbock seeks sponsors for its Scholarship Gala
Candlelight vigil for National Crime Victims' Rights Week
Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas hosts an Awards Ceremony
“Enactus” Members of Wayland’s Enactus student group continue their go-green initiative with a...
Students Continue Go-Green Initiative
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise in Lubbock
Huge spike in catalytic converter thefts reported across Lubbock this year