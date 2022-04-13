TRAFFIC: Western portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway now reopened, LPD says
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
UPDATE: Police say the situation has been peacefully resolved and traffic will reopen soon.
**From Lubbock Police Department**
Due to an ongoing police situation in the area, the Marsha Sharp Freeway is currently shut down in both directions between Milwaukee & West Loop 289.
We’re asking the public to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternate route.
