VIDEO: Jury convicts 72-year-old of attempted bank robbery in Abilene

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas says a 72-year-old El Paso man was found guilty of attempted bank robbery by a Lubbock grand jury, after he was stopped by a bank employee and it was all caught on surveillance video.

According to U.S. Attorneys, 72-year-old James Earl Green, Jr. confronted a First State Bank employee with a handgun as she was trying to enter the bank for opening, around 7:40 a.m., on September 24, 2019.

Green pushed the employee inside the bank and threatened her with the gun, holding for about 20 minutes. Security camera video was entered into evidence, showing the attempted robber pacing with a noted limp, before another employee tried to get in the bank and the three began to struggle.

The video shows Green striking the first employee with the gun, before running out of the bank with no money, leaving two duffel bags behind.

USAO states an anonymous tipster identified the car Green was driving as a gold Cadillac with a missing hub cap cover, spotted in surveillance video from near the bank.

The Cadillac was narrowed down by an employee of the City of Abilene from a list of over 5,000, the USAO says, linking authorities to Green’s address in El Paso.

Individuals in El Paso who knew Green told investigators he walked with a similar limp, due to a prosthetic leg. They confirmed the Cadillac spotted in Abilene as belonging to Green.

DNA samples were also matched to Green from one of the abandoned duffel bags, and FBI investigators traced cell phone data from Green’s cell phone, noting the phone travelled from Abilene to El Paso, immediately after the attempted robbery.

Attorneys say Green’s sentencing has been set for July 21, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

