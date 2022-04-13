Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Wildfires in Ruidoso have burned at least 200 homes and structures, forcing residents to evacuate.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive in Ruidoso, part of Gavilan Canyon. Officials say it’s burned nearly 5,700 acres as of Thursday morning. Many more homes remain threatened. The wildfire has claimed the lives of two people.

Residents in the area have evacuated to the Ruidoso Convention Center where the Red Cross is set up to help victims of the wildfire. Power outages have also been reported. School was cancelled there Wednesday as more than 1,700 students were evacuated.

The fire remains at zero percent containment. The cause is not known at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service - Lincoln National Forest and the Village of Ruidoso have set up a dedicated Facebook page for the McBride Fire.

Officials provided an update late Thursday morning. Watch the video below.

McBride Fire/Nogal Canyon Fire Update Posted by McBride Fire 2022 on Thursday, April 14, 2022

