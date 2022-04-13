Local Listings
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - Wildfires in Ruidoso have burned at least 200 homes and structures, forcing residents to evacuate.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon on McBride Drive in Ruidoso, part of Gavilan Canyon. Officials say it’s burned nearly 5,700 acres as of Thursday morning. Many more homes remain threatened. The wildfire has claimed the lives of two people.

READ MORE HERE: Elderly couple dies in McBride fire

Residents in the area have evacuated to the Ruidoso Convention Center where the Red Cross is set up to help victims of the wildfire. Power outages have also been reported. School was cancelled there Wednesday as more than 1,700 students were evacuated.

The fire remains at zero percent containment. The cause is not known at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service - Lincoln National Forest and the Village of Ruidoso have set up a dedicated Facebook page for the McBride Fire. Follow the latest updates here at McBride Fire 2022.

Officials provided an update late Thursday morning. Watch the video below.

McBride Fire/Nogal Canyon Fire Update

Posted by McBride Fire 2022 on Thursday, April 14, 2022

