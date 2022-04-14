Local Listings
Elderly couple dies in McBride fire

The Village of Ruidoso and the Lincoln National Forest have set up a Facebook page dedicated to the McBride Fire.(McBride Fire 2022)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - The McBride wildfire has now turned deadly claiming the lives of two people. Early reports show it was an elderly couple who tried to evacuate but didn’t make it out.

A news release from New Mexico State Police says firefighters first responded to a structure fire on Gavilan Canyon Road around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Later that evening is when family members say the pair was unaccounted for.

The fire has burned more than 5,300 acres as of Thursday morning.

READ MORE HERE: McBride Fire burns more than 5,300 acres, forces evacuations

An investigation into the deaths has begun and mandatory evacuations are still underway.

