Elderly couple dies in McBride fire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - The McBride wildfire has now turned deadly claiming the lives of two people. Early reports show it was an elderly couple who tried to evacuate but didn’t make it out.

A news release from New Mexico State Police says firefighters first responded to a structure fire on Gavilan Canyon Road around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Later that evening is when family members say the pair was unaccounted for.

The fire has burned more than 5,300 acres as of Thursday morning.

READ MORE HERE: McBride Fire burns more than 5,300 acres, forces evacuations

An investigation into the deaths has begun and mandatory evacuations are still underway.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.