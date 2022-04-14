Hereford woman killed in crash involving semi in Castro County

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford woman has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Castro County this morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., DPS officials say a semi was driving west on US 60 and entered into the left turning lane to turn onto FM 1057. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was driving west on US 60 in the inside lane.

DPS officials say the driver of the Malibu failed to drive in a single lane and failed to control speed, entering the left turn lane and crashing into the back of the semi.

The driver of the Malibu, 39-year-old Rachel Martinez of Hereford, died on the scene.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Adelita Medeles of Amarillo, was taken to the Hereford REgional Medical Center where she was treated an released.

The crash remains under investigation.

