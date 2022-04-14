Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hereford woman killed in crash involving semi in Castro County

A Hereford woman has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Castro County this morning.
A Hereford woman has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Castro County this morning.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford woman has died after a crash involving a semi-truck in Castro County this morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., DPS officials say a semi was driving west on US 60 and entered into the left turning lane to turn onto FM 1057. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was driving west on US 60 in the inside lane.

DPS officials say the driver of the Malibu failed to drive in a single lane and failed to control speed, entering the left turn lane and crashing into the back of the semi.

The driver of the Malibu, 39-year-old Rachel Martinez of Hereford, died on the scene.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Adelita Medeles of Amarillo, was taken to the Hereford REgional Medical Center where she was treated an released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were injured, one seriously hurt after an overnight crash in West Lubbock.
Jaws of life used in fatal overnight crash in West Lubbock, two seriously injured
Jeannie Quinn was last seen with Rick Don Henderson in Abilene
No case filed, 4 years after body of Levelland’s Jeannie Quinn found in Abilene
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise in Lubbock
Huge spike in catalytic converter thefts reported across Lubbock this year
The Village of Ruidoso and the Lincoln National Forest have set up a Facebook page dedicated to...
Elderly couple dies in McBride fire
Suspect in metroPCS robbery on 34th Street
Lubbock police searching for suspect in Sunday afternoon robbery

Latest News

Sissie Johnson has been by the Idalou baseball dugout for around 35 years.
Idalou baseball honors program pioneer, pays tribute to her late husband
New Mexico native organizes supply drive for McBride fire victims
Ruidoso native organizes supply drive for McBride fire victims
Windy cold front will drop temps to start the Easter Weekend
Lubbock ties record high, 92 degrees, set in 2006
The 4th Annual Easter event in Brownfield will take place tomorrow, Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to...
Easter Egg Hunt in Brownfield
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/15/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/15/2022