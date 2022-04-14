Jaws of life used in fatal overnight crash in West Lubbock, two seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say one man was killed in an overnight crash with four victims involved, and the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating.

Lubbock police shut down eastbound traffic at the intersection of 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue, Thursday morning. Officers were called to the intersection 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue at 3:37 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries between an SUV and a pick-up truck.

Police say at least four people were involved and two people were seriously injured. First responders had to use the jaws of life to rescue people from both vehicles.

The driver of the truck, 39 year-old Russell Floyd, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital.

Police say through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the SUV was traveling south in the 1800 block of Milwaukee, while the pick-up truck was traveling east in the 6500 block of 19th Street, at which point the two vehicles collided in the intersection, traveling a short distance before coming to a rest at the southeast portion of the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.