Journey coming to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, July 30

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legendary band, Journey, is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, July 30. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 22.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22 at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets, by phone at 806-770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com.

World-renowned for their legendary rock anthems including, “Any Way You Want It” and “Don’t Stop Believin,’” streamed more than one billion times alone, JOURNEY has sold more than 100 million albums globally since its formation in 1973.  With 19 top 40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums, their “Greatest Hits” album, 15 times platinum, makes  JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever achieve diamond-certified status.  Don’t miss AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY on July 30 in Lubbock!

