KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sir Williamson

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sir Williamson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old retriever mix.

Staff says he’s the sweetest guy, but can be super shy at first. Once he gets to know you he’s a total love bug. Sir Williamson likes to play with other dogs, but not too rough. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stalin

