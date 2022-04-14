Less wind heading into Easter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The highlight of my forecast, at least for me, is the wind outlook through Easter. Less wind.

There will be wind, just not what our area experienced Tuesday or even Wednesday. Speeds sustained from 10 to 20 mph will be common, along with gusts in a 20 to 30 mph range. Breezy.

Temperatures will be mild, though when plotted as a graph resemble quite a roller-coaster pattern.

In the afternoons ahead highs will range from near 70 to near 90 degrees. Lows will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Day to day our sky will range from sunny to cloudy. However, no measurable rain will fall through Easter.

Though there will be less wind, low humidity, dry grasses, and the ongoing drought will keep our wildfire danger elevated. In short, outdoor burning should be avoided.

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING (aka Red Flag Warning) is in effect for the western and central South Plains, including the Plainview and Lubbock areas, until 8 PM CDT.

In general, this afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and warm. Temperatures will peak about ten degrees above yesterdays.

Tonight will be mostly fair and breezy. Lows will range from the mid-40s in the northwest to the mid-50s southeast.

Good Friday, tomorrow, we will see an increase in high clouds, but the day will be dry. It will be breezy and very warm to hot. Temperatures will peak from the mid-80s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-90s in the southeast.

Breezy again Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be dry. Temperatures will peak only in the mid-60s in the far northeastern KCBD viewing area to the low 80s in the far southwest.

Easter Sunday, too, will be breezy. It also will be mostly sunny with a very warm afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s.

Our next chance of rain, as noted yesterday, is centers on Tuesday of next week. Based on today’s data, there is at least a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms from late Monday through early Wednesday.

Lubbock Climatology

75°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport, recorded just past midnight. That is 1 degree below the average high for the date, April 13. The record high for the date is 91° (set in 1932 and tied in 2006).

60° was the peak temperature yesterday afternoon at the Lubbock airport.

36° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s April 14 average low is 46° and the high 76°. The record low for the date is 27° (set in 1933) and the record high 93° (set 2006).

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 8:18 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:17 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:18 PM CDT.

