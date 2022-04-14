Local Listings
Lubbock man charged with production of child pornography

Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of...
Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of production of child pornography.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested and charged with the federal crime of production of child pornography.

Kyle Lamar West, 38, was officially charged by a federal grand jury on seven counts of production of child pornography.

The indictment accuses West of coercing and enticing a person under the age of 18 to engage in explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

West is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is facing charges of indecency with a child sexual contact. His bond has been set at $100,000 for that charge.

The jail roster shows he has been in jail since February 16, 2022.

