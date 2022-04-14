Lubbock police searching for suspect in Sunday afternoon robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to metroPCS near 34th and University Ave. just before 2 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the business wearing a facemask and demanded money. The suspect then stole money before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414.

