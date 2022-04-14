Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock police searching for suspect in Sunday afternoon robbery

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to metroPCS near 34th and University Ave. just before 2 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the business wearing a facemask and demanded money. The suspect then stole money before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plainview Fire Department Logo.
Plainview Fire Dept. Captain killed in Hale County rollover
Several people were injured, one seriously hurt after an overnight crash in West Lubbock.
Jaws of life used in fatal overnight crash in West Lubbock, two seriously injured
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso, New Mexico forcing residents to evacuate.
Wildfires burn in Ruidoso forcing residents to evacuate
Motorcyclist identified in Saturday fatal Lubbock County crash
Graphic
TRAFFIC: Western portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway now reopened, LPD says

Latest News

Wayland Baptist University
WBU Lubbock seeks sponsors for its Scholarship Gala
Candlelight vigil for National Crime Victims' Rights Week
Crime Victim Coalition of West Texas hosts an Awards Ceremony
“Enactus” Members of Wayland’s Enactus student group continue their go-green initiative with a...
Students Continue Go-Green Initiative
Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise in Lubbock
Huge spike in catalytic converter thefts reported across Lubbock this year
Generic graphic
Pavement maintenance at 114th and University to cause traffic delays