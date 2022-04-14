Local Listings
Man pleads guilty to child pornography charge after CyberTip starts investigation

Steve Jerome Paul, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of child pornography....
Steve Jerome Paul, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of child pornography. His plea was entered on April 8.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center without bond after he pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of child pornography.

Court documents state the Department of Public Safety began investigating 57-year-old Steve Jerome Paul in August 2021, after a CyberTip was submitted by Yahoo, Inc. to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated an email address sent an email with two video files on November 11, 2020.

According to the factual resume, the videos, one 30 seconds long and the other more than two minutes long, showed a six-to-seven-year-old male involved in a sexual act with a male.

DPS determined the email account belonged to Paul, and further investigation found 28 videos of child pornography on his cellphone, including videos of prepubescent children, infants, toddlers and acts of bestiality, with an additional 34 photographs of child pornography found on his cellphone.

Paul faces from five to 20 years in prison and supervised release of five years to life. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

